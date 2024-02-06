Dog, Pepper, on road to recovery after 'torture,' caretaker says

When Cape Girardeau animal control was alerted to a limping Labrador retriever mix Feb. 18, they brought the dog to Southeast Missouri Pets animal shelter.

Owner Breawna Austin could have left the animal, named Pepper, there. Without a microchip or collar, Pepper was classified as a stray. But, according to a probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau police officer Zachary Lewis, Austin came to the shelter and provided proof of identity so Pepper was returned to her.

Almost a month later, this past weekend, Pepper was found near Juden Creek Conservation Area in northeast Cape Girardeau, "severely emaciated and with it's back legs bound with a zip tie," according to the probable-cause statement.

This time, Pepper will not be returned to Austin, who has been charged with felony animal abuse.

A zip tie was placed so tightly around Pepper's hind legs that bone or connective tissue was visible when it was removed, Lewis said in the statement. Austin's arrest warrant describes her alleged actions, which she denies, as "torture."

According to the probable-cause statement, Austin told Lewis that Pepper died Feb. 19, and Austin buried her near Cape Rock, which is close to Juden Conservation Area. Austin said she was sure Pepper was dead when she was buried, and denied knowing anything about the zip tie, Lewis wrote.

On Monday, Southeast Missouri Pets facilitated Pepper's transfer from the shelter to the care of a foster owner, or caretaker, who wished to remain anonymous because of the attention the case has generated.