Dog, Pepper, on road to recovery after 'torture,' caretaker says

When Cape Girardeau animal control was alerted to a limping Labrador retriever mix Feb. 18, they brought the dog to Southeast Missouri Pets animal shelter.
Owner Breawna Austin could have left the animal, named Pepper, there. Without a microchip or collar, Pepper was classified as a stray. But, according to a probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau police officer Zachary Lewis, Austin came to the shelter and provided proof of identity so Pepper was returned to her.
Almost a month later, this past weekend, Pepper was found near Juden Creek Conservation Area in northeast Cape Girardeau, "severely emaciated and with it's back legs bound with a zip tie," according to the probable-cause statement.
This time, Pepper will not be returned to Austin, who has been charged with felony animal abuse.
A zip tie was placed so tightly around Pepper's hind legs that bone or connective tissue was visible when it was removed, Lewis said in the statement. Austin's arrest warrant describes her alleged actions, which she denies, as "torture."
According to the probable-cause statement, Austin told Lewis that Pepper died Feb. 19, and Austin buried her near Cape Rock, which is close to Juden Conservation Area. Austin said she was sure Pepper was dead when she was buried, and denied knowing anything about the zip tie, Lewis wrote.
On Monday, Southeast Missouri Pets facilitated Pepper's transfer from the shelter to the care of a foster owner, or caretaker, who wished to remain anonymous because of the attention the case has generated.
The caretaker, who has fostered at least a dozen other dogs, reported Pepper is "by far the worst case we have ever seen."
On Tuesday, the caretaker reported a slight improvement in Pepper's condition, noting the dog is still weak and severely emaciated. Pepper, who weighed 47 pounds when she was found in February, was under 30 when rescued over the weekend, according to the probable-cause statement.
The voice of the caretaker began to shake when asked about what Pepper had endured, alone and shackled in the woods during harsh weather conditions.
"I just can't wrap my head around it. That's the hardest part, I just can't wrap my head around somebody being so cruel," the caretaker said.
Pepper was reported to be having a difficult time using her hind legs since freed from the zip tie, according to the caretaker.
Monday night's thunderstorms were a concern to the caretaker, worried Pepper would relive her trauma.
"I woke up to the storm in the night, instantly worried about how Pepper would handle it, but she did really great," the caretaker said. "She's in a really comfy bed and slept there all night without whining. She was precious. You can tell she has a will to live. It's surprising how gentle she is. I expected a fearful, skittish and possibly aggressive dog. But instead we encountered a dog that really has a desire to be loved. A sweet, sweet dog."
Pepper will be available for adoption after she recovers.
According to the caretaker, "We've had a couple animals that were easier to let go of. But some just tug at your heartstrings. Pepper is one of those that will be hard to let go. We're just a part of her journey and not the end. She still has a lot of healing left to do. Right now she's just trying to stay alive."
