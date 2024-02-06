Dog park not on current radar in Jackson

Six months ago, Jackson's Board of Aldermen had on its agenda a proposal to authorize engineering services for a future dog park in a field next to Jackson Civic Center — off Deerwood Drive and Cricket Lane. A $9,200 contract with Strickland Engineering to create a design for a 1-acre park was to be approved Dec. 20 but the matter was deferred.

Mayor Dwain Hahs said money for dog park design is still in the current budget after park director Jason Lipe recommended the city "press pause" on the project.

"I would not read into this an indefinite hold. We could come back at the next meeting or the one after that with a decision to move forward. The park board's job is to prioritize and my understanding still is the board wants time to do that," Hahs said Wednesday.