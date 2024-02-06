All sections
NewsMay 12, 2022
Dog park not on current radar in Jackson
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Sydney Rapp plays with her dog, Lily Belle, on July 16, 2018, at Dogtown Dog Park at Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau.
Sydney Rapp plays with her dog, Lily Belle, on July 16, 2018, at Dogtown Dog Park at Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Six months ago, Jackson's Board of Aldermen had on its agenda a proposal to authorize engineering services for a future dog park in a field next to Jackson Civic Center — off Deerwood Drive and Cricket Lane. A $9,200 contract with Strickland Engineering to create a design for a 1-acre park was to be approved Dec. 20 but the matter was deferred.

Mayor Dwain Hahs said money for dog park design is still in the current budget after park director Jason Lipe recommended the city "press pause" on the project.

"I would not read into this an indefinite hold. We could come back at the next meeting or the one after that with a decision to move forward. The park board's job is to prioritize and my understanding still is the board wants time to do that," Hahs said Wednesday.

At Monday's park board monthly meeting, no recommendation was made to advance the project. During the prior meeting in April, the minutes reflect "tabling the matter for 2022 or until there appeared to be a definite need for one in Jackson."

Other action

  • Park Board members approved special-use permits for the following: a concert by Brian Dalton in the city bandshell Saturday; a food truck rally from 5 to 7 p.m. May 24 in the municipal pool parking lot; and a "Heartless" concert July 2 in the bandshell.
  • Members lamented the lack of a banner facing U.S. 61 for the recent municipal Park Day on April 30.
  • Park Board officer elections were held: Luke Dry, president; Cathy Reiminger, vice president; Michelle Flath, secretary.
Local News
