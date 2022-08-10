Dog lost for two months found in Perry County's Tom Moore caves

On Saturday, while exploring the Tom Moore cave system in Perry County, Missouri, a group of cavers came across a lost dog alone in the dark.

Gerry Keene was with a group of experienced cavers, five of them children. The plan was to go from the Berome Moore entrance and move through a mile of caves and emerge at the Tom Moore entrance. However, about 20 minutes after entering the cave, the group found the dog.

He said the dog was just lying there in the main passage and appeared to have given up.

"She's in the pitch black, and the poor baby wouldn't even move for us at first," Keene said. "But once she had been in the light for a bit, she started to get energized."

Keene volunteered to get help while the rest of the group continued on as originally planned. A flashlight was left near the dog so it would have some light, and Keene crawled back to the surface. He called his friend, Rob Cahoon, an assistant fire chief with the Biehle fire department. As he waited for Cahoon to arrive, Keene started knocking on doors of nearby houses to see whether he could find the dog's owner.

"Which is hysterical because I'm wearing my cave gear and all muddy," Keene said. "I must have looked like a hobo banging on people's doors."

He finally found someone who said they would call around to try to find the owner. Keene went back to the cave entrance and spotted Rick Haley, who was part of a survey team with the Cave Research Foundation. This team was doing an underwater cave or "sump" dive to try to connect one cave to another, however, that operation had been aborted because of equipment malfunction.

Keene said he "conscripted" Haley to help with the rescue. While they were gathering their gear to go back down, Jeff Bohner arrived, alerted by his neighbor that his lost dog may have been found. Keene showed him a picture he'd taken of the dog, and Bohner recognized Abby, 13, who been missing for almost two months.

Bohner said Abby and his other dog, Summer, have the run of the whole area. However, on the evening of June 9, Summer came home but Abby didn't.

"They're pretty inseparable so I knew something had happened to her," Bohner said.

Since she'd been gone so long, Bohner said he had pretty much written off finding Abby. However, seeing the picture on Keene's phone made him very happy.