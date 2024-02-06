Dog has its day: Court reunites Perryville family with pet

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- It took Jamie Patterson's dogged determination and the courts to get Mack back.

Patterson's 5-year-old boxer-mastiff mix was returned to her Tuesday after a lengthy legal battle with the owners of an animal shelter that was decided by a state appeals court.

Patterson adopted the dog from Rough Road Rescue, a privately funded Perry County animal-rescue organization, in January 2015.

He was hyperactive, she recalled Thursday. But Patterson said the dog fit in well with her and her children.

The adoption contract called for the Patterson family to erect a fence by May 2015.

But in April, she divorced her husband. She and her children moved to a farm.

In October 2015, Patterson bought a modest house in Perryville. She and her seven children and the dog moved into that home.

The only difficulty was that Mack kept getting loose.

"We couldn't contain him," she recalled.

Patterson said she added an electronic fence, but it did nothing to contain Mack.

Mack, a 5-year-old boxer-mastiff mix, waits for attention Thursday. Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian

The city of Perryville cited Patterson three times for her dog running at large, according to the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District.

"She pleaded guilty to the offenses because she acknowledged that she should obey the law," the court said in its opinion.

In December 2015, Rough Road Rescue took possession of the dog after he escaped from the Pattersons' yard.

Rough Road Rescue owner Steve Svehla refused to return Mack, arguing Patterson, who previously had volunteered at the animal shelter, failed to comply with the terms of the adoption agreement.

"He said he thought Mack was too much for me (to handle)," Patterson recalled.

Patterson sued Svehla, his wife, Linda, and the Rough Road Rescue organization in an effort to get her dog back.

Perry County Associate Circuit Judge Craig Brewer ruled in her favor and ordered Svehla to return the dog. He refused and was jailed for contempt of court before being released on bond.

The Svehlas kept the dog and appealed the ruling.

On July 25, the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled the Svehlas must return the dog to Patterson.

Judge Lawrence Mooney wrote in the opinion that "every dog must have its day. And today is Mack's day."

Jamie Patterson talks about her dog, Mack, on Thursday. Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian

The appeals court called the adoption contract "confusing."

The contract referred to the dog's adopter as its "owner," the appellate court said.

Gila Todd, who served on the board of Rough Road Rescue, had testified the adoption process severed the animal shelter's ownership of Mack, according to the court ruling.

Todd resigned from the board when board members backed Steve Svehla's refusal to return Mack.