Cape Girardeau resident Nancy Aguinaga watches Sunday as her 2-year-old dog, Luray, plays in the snow in their downtown yard. Aguinaga said Luray, an "English cream" golden retriever, had seen the snow out of a window and wouldn't leave Aguinaga alone until she agreed to let the dog outside to play. "She's just crazy for the snow," Aguinaga said. TYLER GRAEF