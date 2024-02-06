Documents: Hazardous waste illegally trucked to Missouri

BERGER, Mo. -- Thirteen million pounds of hazardous waste has been illegally stored in a building in an eastern Missouri flood plain for nearly four years, according to federal and state documents obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The newspaper reports a federal indictment was filed this year in St. Louis against companies from Missouri and Ohio and their officers. It alleges 9 million pounds of the waste first was dumped in Mississippi before being dug up and illegally taken to Missouri.

A lawyer for Penny Duncan, owner of Missouri Green Materials, said Duncan was unaware the material was hazardous. She was told by her husband, Daryl Duncan, the material was recyclable and could be used as a concrete additive, lawyer Paul D'Agrosa said.

A lawyer for the Ohio company, U.S. Technology Corp. of Canton, and its president, Raymond Williams, 70, declined to comment to the Post-Dispatch. A phone message left by The Associated Press on Tuesday was not returned.

At issue is "bead blast" waste created by the removal of paint from tanks, planes and other equipment on military bases. It contained cadmium, chromium, lead and other heavy metals used in paint pigments, the indictment states.