In the summer of 2020, before Wavis Jordan took office as coroner of Cape Girardeau County, Jordan's predecessor sent a file to the prosecuting attorney's office.

Former Coroner John Clifton was accusing Jordan of committing perjury, asking the prosecutor to consider criminal charges.

Clifton wrote in his letter, dated Aug. 17, 2020, that the ethics commission recommended he send the information to the prosecutor.

Clifton stated his documentation, "clearly shows that Wavis Demarcus Jordan did knowingly commit two acts of perjury when he made declarations for candidacy for the positions of Coroner and Republican Committeeman (Gordonville Voting Precinct), swearing under oath that he resided at 295 Hawks Landing, Cape Girardeau (Gordonville), MO 63701, when he did not reside at that address, and had not resided at that address since at least Dec. 12, 2016."

Clifton also asked the court be petitioned to nullify Jordan's election victory in the primary that year.

The documents shed light on Jordan's rocky tenure as coroner, which began under scrutiny, and continued through last week when the Missouri attorney general filed paperwork seeking to remove Jordan from office. In the recent filing, the AG accused Jordan of committing three Class E felonies of filing false paperwork on autopsies and a misdemeanor charge of stealing less than $20 from a deceased man's wallet. It marks at least the second time the AG's office was asked to intervene on accusations of Jordan making false statements.

Jordan filed an extension request to the court Wednesday, Feb. 14. No attorney is listed for Jordan in the civil case attempting to remove him from office. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker has said previously the county would not defend Jordan in the civil or criminal case, nor provide legal advice to him.

Jordan is also facing litigation from petitioner Kevin D. Keene, the surviving spouse of Karen Kay Keene, who died May 31. Kevin Keene has filed a petition to amend the death certification of his late wife.

The AG's claims are separate from Clifton's.

Jordan could not be reached for comment. Last week, when reached by the Southeast Missourian following the AG's actions, he declined to comment.

Clifton, the former coroner, filed a complaint to the ethics commission Aug. 6, 2020.