All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 19, 2019

Documentary on David Robinson to be released on Amazon Prime

Filmmaker Steve Turner’s documentary “The Past is Never Dead” on the exoneration of David Robinson for the 2001 murder of Sheila Box will premiere on Amazon Prime on May 17, Turner announced Monday. Robinson was convicted in 2001 of the Sikeston, Missouri, murder of Box on the word of two jailhouse informants who later recanted...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Steve Turner poses for a photo near the Sikeston Ridge along Route ZZ on Feb. 8, 2018, in Sikeston, Missouri.
Steve Turner poses for a photo near the Sikeston Ridge along Route ZZ on Feb. 8, 2018, in Sikeston, Missouri.Southeast Missourian file

Filmmaker Steve Turner’s documentary “The Past is Never Dead” on the exoneration of David Robinson for the 2001 murder of Sheila Box will premiere on Amazon Prime on May 17, Turner announced Monday.

Robinson was convicted in 2001 of the Sikeston, Missouri, murder of Box on the word of two jailhouse informants who later recanted.

Turner’s feature documentary details Robinson’s nearly 18-year struggle to prove his innocence — and the devastating effects wrongful convictions have on not just the falsely accused, but on their family and community, Turner said.

“We’re hoping, David and I, to do speaking engagements and screenings, question-and-answer sessions, at universities, law schools, organizations that have an interest in the subject matter,” Turner said. “We are eager to tell his story.”

Added Turner, “What I found surprising about the whole endeavor is the lack of chances an innocent person has at getting a hearing.”

The sheer volume of cases a court can be inundated with in a year is “astounding,” Turner said — up to several thousand a year, according to one attorney he’d spoken with.

“The numbers are not in the innocent’s favor,” Turner said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In his director’s statement, Turner said, “Of course there have been hundreds of films and programs about paid criminal informants, police coercion, the overwhelmed public defender system and the inundated appeals courts, but to experience a story where all these issues come together in such an open and public way is extraordinary. The idea that a person is able to prove his innocence and still be kept in prison is why ‘The Past is Never Dead’ exists.”

Earlier this month, Robinson filed a lawsuit against the City of Sikeston, alleging multiple examples of witness intimidation, conspiracy and several direct and indirect actions over a decade leading to the wrongful conviction and continued incarceration in the case.

These actions kept Robinson in prison for 17 years prior to his exoneration.

More information on Robinson’s story is at www.semissourian.com/lifewithout.

Turner’s documentary will be available for streaming, purchase or rent on Amazon Prime on May 17.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO studen...
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, chari...
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Frid...
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living bo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciation Luncheon
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape schools face to protect students
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says at city board meeting
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy