Documentary on David Robinson to be released on Amazon Prime

Filmmaker Steve Turner’s documentary “The Past is Never Dead” on the exoneration of David Robinson for the 2001 murder of Sheila Box will premiere on Amazon Prime on May 17, Turner announced Monday.

Robinson was convicted in 2001 of the Sikeston, Missouri, murder of Box on the word of two jailhouse informants who later recanted.

Turner’s feature documentary details Robinson’s nearly 18-year struggle to prove his innocence — and the devastating effects wrongful convictions have on not just the falsely accused, but on their family and community, Turner said.

“We’re hoping, David and I, to do speaking engagements and screenings, question-and-answer sessions, at universities, law schools, organizations that have an interest in the subject matter,” Turner said. “We are eager to tell his story.”

Added Turner, “What I found surprising about the whole endeavor is the lack of chances an innocent person has at getting a hearing.”

The sheer volume of cases a court can be inundated with in a year is “astounding,” Turner said — up to several thousand a year, according to one attorney he’d spoken with.

“The numbers are not in the innocent’s favor,” Turner said.