All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 3, 2018

Document reveals funding source behind Greitens' travel expenses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Documents show a company owned by one of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' biggest financial backers spent nearly $60,000 last year on the governor's travel. The governor also owns a company called J&J Escape LLC, according to financial disclosure forms filed Tuesday with the Missouri Ethics Commission. Greitens used the company to buy a lakeside home in an eastern Missouri resort community, the Kansas City Star reported ...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Documents show a company owned by one of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' biggest financial backers spent nearly $60,000 last year on the governor's travel.

The governor also owns a company called J&J Escape LLC, according to financial disclosure forms filed Tuesday with the Missouri Ethics Commission. Greitens used the company to buy a lakeside home in an eastern Missouri resort community, the Kansas City Star reported .

Greitens vowed when he took office to save taxpayer money by not using the state plane for travel. But critics were concerned the governor could avoid disclosing his travel expenses by relying on private and campaign funds.

Herzog Contracting Corp. paid for the majority of Greitens' travel last year, according to the disclosure forms. The company is owned by Stan Herzog, who donated $650,000 to Greitens' campaign in 2016.

The company also paid an undisclosed amount on "in-state travel" as a gift or honorarium, according to the forms.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Using donors to pay for travel costs is part of Greitens' commitment to "spending as few taxpayer dollars as possible on travel," said Parker Briden, spokesman for the governor.

The disclosure documents also revealed J&J Escape LLC is listed under the governor's business holdings. The company was incorporated a week after Greitens' inauguration.

The deed lists the company's address as the St. Louis home of Mark Bobak, a lawyer and Greitens' close confidant. Bobak serves on the board of directors of CBX Corp., which owns the bank that loaned J&J Escape $675,000 to purchase the lakeside resort property in Innsbrook.

Bobak and his wife were major donors to the charity Greitens founded, The Mission Continues. Bobak also contributed nearly $27,000 to Greitens and has been spotted working with the governor's attorneys in the lead up to his May 14 criminal trial.

Greitens has been indicted on felony invasion-of-privacy charges for allegations of taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of an at least partially nude woman in 2015. The governor has denied criminal wrongdoing.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine posses...
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery a...
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possessio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy