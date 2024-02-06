Document reveals funding source behind Greitens' travel expenses

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Documents show a company owned by one of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' biggest financial backers spent nearly $60,000 last year on the governor's travel.

The governor also owns a company called J&J Escape LLC, according to financial disclosure forms filed Tuesday with the Missouri Ethics Commission. Greitens used the company to buy a lakeside home in an eastern Missouri resort community, the Kansas City Star reported .

Greitens vowed when he took office to save taxpayer money by not using the state plane for travel. But critics were concerned the governor could avoid disclosing his travel expenses by relying on private and campaign funds.

Herzog Contracting Corp. paid for the majority of Greitens' travel last year, according to the disclosure forms. The company is owned by Stan Herzog, who donated $650,000 to Greitens' campaign in 2016.

The company also paid an undisclosed amount on "in-state travel" as a gift or honorarium, according to the forms.