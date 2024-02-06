Two men involved in a golf cart wreck that resulted in the death of a Benton man were racing their carts around midnight on Highway 34 near Twin Bridges Campground in Bollinger County, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case.
Both men, Emmett Brandon Gage, 47, and Shayn Mabury, 40, were charged with causing a death as a result of driving while intoxicated, a Class C felony, as well as a Class A misdemeanor of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.
Patrick Shelton, 37, of Benton was killed in the crash. According to his obituary, Shelton worked for Nobbe John Deere as a production and precision ag specialist after spending much of his early career as a farmer. He graduated from Murray State University with a degree in agronomy. He is survived by his wife, mother, two daughters and a son.
A probable-cause document filed in the case by state Highway Patrol trooper O. Hawkins, stated the wreck occurred shortly after midnight Sunday, May 26, on Highway 34 at County Road 740.
Hawkins wrote in his report that Gage and Mabury, in separate interviews, said “that Vehicle No. 1 and Vehicle No. 2 were competing in a race or competition at the time of the collision.” Both men said the vehicles had exited Twin Bridges Campground along Highway 34, before turning around near Route Y and traveling back on Highway 34.
Hawkins stated that Gage and Mabury failed preliminary breath tests and a horizontal gaze nystagmus test. A test performed later showed Gage to have a BAC level of 0.164. Mabury’s BAC showed a reading of 0.160. The Missouri standard for illegal intoxication for driving is 0.08.
Missouri law states that golf carts shall not be operated on any state or federal highways. Golf carts, ATVs and mini-bikes all fall under valid motor vehicles and are subject to the DWI laws of Missouri.
Golf carts typically have a top speed of less than 20 miles per hour, according to multiple online sources.
Judge Alan Buessink set a $100,000 cash bond for both Gage and Mabury.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.