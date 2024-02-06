Two men involved in a golf cart wreck that resulted in the death of a Benton man were racing their carts around midnight on Highway 34 near Twin Bridges Campground in Bollinger County, according to a probable-cause statement filed in the case.

Both men, Emmett Brandon Gage, 47, and Shayn Mabury, 40, were charged with causing a death as a result of driving while intoxicated, a Class C felony, as well as a Class A misdemeanor of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.

Patrick Shelton, 37, of Benton was killed in the crash. According to his obituary, Shelton worked for Nobbe John Deere as a production and precision ag specialist after spending much of his early career as a farmer. He graduated from Murray State University with a degree in agronomy. He is survived by his wife, mother, two daughters and a son.

A probable-cause document filed in the case by state Highway Patrol trooper O. Hawkins, stated the wreck occurred shortly after midnight Sunday, May 26, on Highway 34 at County Road 740.