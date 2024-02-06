Weeks before Terry Allen is alleged to have shot and killed his neighbor, Tina L. Skaggs, he told a Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office sergeant that he would kill Skaggs’ son if he ever saw him on his property again. He also invoked President Joe Biden’s name as his reason for being permitted to shoot someone on his property.

That’s according to a just-filed probable-cause statement posted online regarding the Dec. 17 killing on Route Y in Bollinger County. Allen is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Allen contacted the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 16 and spoke with a sergeant about a report of property damage, according to the statement, signed by Capt. Nick Becker.

During that November interview with the sergeant, Allen alleged that Skaggs and her son damaged his property and stole from him. Allen allegedly told the officer that he, Allen, “is old, and that if he catches Victim 1’s son on his (Allen’s) property, he (Allen) will shoot him. Allen stated his life is almost over and that prison would be nothing.” Allen and Skaggs lived on the same property but lived in separate buildings, according to the probable-cause statement. During the November interview, according to the report, the sergeant warned Allen he could not shoot someone for walking on his property, but Allen stated that “President Biden said he could shoot them in the leg and that’s what he would do before waiting for law enforcement to arrive.”

President Biden made a statement in 2020 that law enforcement officers should shoot suspects in the leg as a way to avoid fatal shootings.

Less than two weeks later, the sheriff’s office received a phone call from Allen saying he had shot someone who was in his yard, the statement said. Allen told the dispatcher he was inside his home with his hands visible.