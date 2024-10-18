The probable-cause document explained that Johnston's son was taking out the trash, and the victim began yelling at Johnston's son. The officer stated he interviewed the father, who told him the situation escalated with Christopher Johnston throwing him on the ground, putting him in a headlock and threatening to kill him. The father, according to the report, described the gun that was used to threaten him, and began to make a written statement, but he changed his mind and said he did not wish to pursue charges. The officer stated the victim complained of pain to his arms, where the officer observed a small abrasion on the victim's right elbow and an area of broken skin on his left elbow. The victim refused medical attention.

Johnston was taken in for an interview with detectives. During that interview, according to the probable-cause statement, Johnston stated his father "kept coming at him," according to the report. Johnston said they were in the dining room when he pulled his gun out of his holster and pointed it at his father. The statement said Johnston keeps the chamber empty, but there was a magazine in the gun.

The statement said the two men "often argue." Based on that sentiment, the officer stated Johnston is a danger to the victim. Cape Girardeau County Judge Frank Miller issued a $10,000 surety bond. Online records show Johnston has bonded out of jail.

"Our office must be open and transparent to our citizens, and Sheriff (Ruth Ann) Dickerson assures the citizens that this will be handled like any other investigation," according to the statement issued New Year's Day by the department.

The Southeast Missourian reached out to Dickerson about Johnston's paid status, and when the sheriff's office could determine next steps. Dickerson said in an email that she could not comment on Johnston's employment status.