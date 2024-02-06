A high-tech procedure newly available through Saint Francis Healthcare System increases the possibility of early detection of lung cancer, doctors say.

The procedure is called a robotic bronchoscopy, which is a minimally invasive biopsy of nodules in the lung.

Hussein Asad is an interventional pulmonologist at Cape Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, a Saint Francis Medical partner. Asad said for patients at risk of lung cancer, early detection can mean the difference between life and death.

"Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the U.S., but it's the No. 1 killer," Asad said.

For patients who have received scans showing nodules in their lungs, a biopsy is necessary to determine not only whether the nodule is cancerous, but the type of cancer and most importantly the stage the cancer has reached, Asad said.

For many years, the best way to perform a biopsy in the lungs was through a transthoracic needle aspiration (TTNA) procedure. This is piercing the chest wall with a needle, from the outside-in, through the patient's side or back, depending on where the nodule is located in the lung.