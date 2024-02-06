Doctor at Missouri abortion clinic defends patient care

ST. LOUIS -- The top doctor at Missouri's sole abortion clinic Wednesday defended its handling of four patients who faced complications -- women whose care has been cited by the state as it seeks to revoke the clinic's license.

The testimony from Dr. Colleen McNicholas at a hearing that could determine the St. Louis clinic's fate came as the state faced fallout over a revelation a day earlier from Missouri's top health official he kept a spreadsheet tracking the menstrual cycles of women who obtained abortions.

Missouri officials were staying mum, while Democrats and abortion-rights supporters decried what they called government overreach into women's private lives.

During testimony Tuesday, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services director Randall Williams said the spreadsheet was compiled at his request. He said the goal was to find women who had what the state calls "failed abortions," in which a woman is still pregnant after an abortion and needs more than one procedure to complete it.

McNicholas told the administrative hearing the Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis followed protocol in all of the instances cited by the state. She said while a surgical abortion is safer than even a colonoscopy or tonsillectomy, complications do happen.

Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, told reporters the organization learned of Williams' spreadsheet from his testimony. She did not know how many patients were listed on the spreadsheet.

"I think what is deeply disturbing about that is the fact that director Randall Williams is using his position of authority and power to push a political agenda in order to try to end access to safe and legal abortion in the State of Missouri," Rodriguez said.

Williams declined an interview request, and spokeswomen for him and Gov. Mike Parson didn't respond to messages seeking comment. But Wednesday night, the health department emailed a statement denying Williams compiled spreadsheets tracking menstrual cycles, claiming his testimony was misinterpreted. According to the statement, which was titled "DHSS denies false allegation," the department investigated concerns about missing reports into failed surgical abortions by using "legally-obtained information which was required by law and which Planned Parenthood routinely submits."

The Associated Press also submitted open records requests seeking additional information.