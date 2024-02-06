Dock project could boost Cape Girardeau's river tourism

Cape Girardeau is missing the boat -- literally.

To be more accurate, Mayor Bob Fox and others say Cape Girardeau is missing many boats every year because it lacks a riverfront dock.

"This is something that could really benefit downtown," Fox told the Southeast Missourian as he described his vision for an upgraded dock for "pleasure boats" in the Red Star district north of downtown as well as a larger docking facility near the Broadway floodgate for passenger ships and other commercial vessels.

"This would create businesses and jobs," the mayor said, explaining without a suitable dock on the downtown riverfront, Cape Girardeau is often bypassed by some of the cruise companies traversing the Mississippi River.

In addition, he said a downtown dock could be used by other commercial vessels and the Corps of Engineers. "It would be multipurpose in that sense," he said.

A woman takes a photo of Queen of the Mississippi, left, and American Queen while the riverboats dock Aug. 23, 2017, at Riverfront Park in downtown Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

Without a new dock in the Red Star district and a commercial docking facility in the downtown area, Fox said he fears Cape Girardeau will lose business to other communities, such as Paducah, Kentucky, where river docks are available.

Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape, agrees.

"Bringing a marina and docking facility to Cape Girardeau would be a real game changer for our local community," she said. "Obviously, more folks would be stopping in Cape Girardeau during their trips down the river, which means more foot traffic and revenue for our downtown businesses."

The Mississippi River, Haynes said, "is such an incredible asset for our downtown community. The more ways we can leverage it to benefit our entire region, the better."

Visit Cape director Brenda Newbern has tracked river tourism data in other communities and has several examples of how docks attract pleasure boaters and passenger vessels.