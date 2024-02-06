At a small rural Missouri high school, two English teachers shared a secret: Both were posting adult content on OnlyFans, the subscription-based website known for sexually explicit content.

The site and others like it provide an opportunity for those willing to dabble in pornography to earn extra money -- sometimes lots of it. The money is handy, especially in relatively low-paying fields such as teaching, and many post the content anonymously while trying to maintain their day jobs.

But some outed teachers, as well as people in other prominent fields such as law, have lost their jobs, raising questions about personal freedoms and how far employers can go to avoid stigma related to their employees' after-hour activities.

At St. Clair High School southwest of St. Louis, it all came crashing down this fall for 28-year-old Brianna Coppage and 31-year-old Megan Gaither.

"You're tainted and seen as a liability," Gaither lamented on Facebook after she was suspended. Coppage resigned.

St. Clair High School is shown, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in St. Clair, Mo. Two teachers at the rural Missouri high school have resigned after it was discovered they were posting racy content on the subscription platform OnlyFans. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The industry has seen a boom since the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is now believed 2 million to 3 million people produce content for subscriptions sites such as OnlyFans, Just for Fans and Clips4Sale, said Mike Stabile, spokesman for the Free Speech Coalition, a trade association for the adult entertainment industry.

"I think that there was a time prior to the pandemic where the idea that someone might become a porn star was akin to saying that someone might be abducted by aliens," Stabile said. "I think that what the pandemic and the sort of explosion of fan content showed was that a lot of people were open to doing it."

It frequently proves risky, though. A recent report from the trade association found 3 in 5 adult entertainment performers have experienced employment discrimination. The report, based on a survey of more than 600 people in the industry, said 64% of adult creators have no other significant source of income, while there were no details on the occupations of those who did.

In St. Clair, Coppage was the first to be outed after someone posted a link to her OnlyFans account on a community Facebook group. Superintendent Kyle Kruse said Coppage was not asked to resign, but she did anyway.

"I do not regret joining OnlyFans," Coppage told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in September. "I know it can be taboo, or some people may believe that it is shameful, but I don't think sex work has to be shameful. I do just wish things just happened in a different way."

Gaither, who also coached cheerleading, said she used her account to pay off student loans. She also was outed, although she wrote that she had an alias and did not show her face.

Neither teacher responded to phone or email messages from The Associated Press seeking comment. But both women told other news outlets their OnlyFans earnings soared from the publicity.

The district said little, but parents and even some students voiced concerns.

"As a society, if we've come to it to think that it's OK for children to be seeing their teacher having sex, that's outrageous," said Kurt Moritz, the father of a 7-year-old boy in the district. "We shouldn't be giving children an extra reason to fantasize over their teachers."