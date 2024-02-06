All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsOctober 22, 2021
Do Justice event held on Southeast campus
Mike Martin, founder and executive director of RAWtools.org, forges a gun barrel into a garden tool Thursday at the Academic Terraces on Southeast Missouri State University's main campus in Cape Girardeau. The demonstration was held as a part of the all-day Do Justice: Engaging the Future with Hope event held by SEMO's Student Baptist Center, featuring speakers and demonstrations revolved around gun violence and peacemaking.
Brooke Holford
Mike Martin, founder and executive director of RAWtools.org, forges a gun barrel into a garden tool Thursday at the Academic Terraces on Southeast Missouri State University's main campus in Cape Girardeau. The demonstration was held as a part of the all-day Do Justice: Engaging the Future with Hope event held by SEMO's Student Baptist Center, featuring speakers and demonstrations revolved around gun violence and peacemaking.
Mike Martin, founder and executive director of RAWtools.org, forges a gun barrel into a garden tool Thursday at the Academic Terraces on Southeast Missouri State University's main campus in Cape Girardeau. The demonstration was held as a part of the all-day Do Justice: Engaging the Future with Hope event held by SEMO's Student Baptist Center, featuring speakers and demonstrations revolved around gun violence and peacemaking.Brooke Holford
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Local News
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy