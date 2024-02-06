News October 22, 2021

Do Justice event held on Southeast campus

Mike Martin, founder and executive director of RAWtools.org, forges a gun barrel into a garden tool Thursday at the Academic Terraces on Southeast Missouri State University's main campus in Cape Girardeau. The demonstration was held as a part of the all-day Do Justice: Engaging the Future with Hope event held by SEMO's Student Baptist Center, featuring speakers and demonstrations revolved around gun violence and peacemaking.