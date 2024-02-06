DNR: No sign of leakage at Missouri waste storage site

BERGER, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said there are no indications any of the hazardous material in an eastern Missouri floodplain is being released to the environment.

A federal indictment alleges 9 million pounds of waste was dug up from Mississippi and illegally transported to a warehouse in rural Franklin County, near the Missouri River. The indictment names U.S. Technology Corp. of Ohio and Missouri Green Materials.

The DNR said Friday the material is stored inside containers, and the warehouse floor is elevated 4 feet. The DNR said staff members recently visited the site for re-assessment and saw no indication of release of the hazardous material.