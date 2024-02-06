DNA match offers hope in 1998 slaying of mother, daughter

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. -- A new clue has emerged in the killings of a Southeast Missouri woman and her daughter, nearly 20 years after their deaths.

Anthony Scherer returned from farm work to his home near Portageville on March 28, 1998, and found the bodies of his wife, Sherri Scherer, 37, and 12-year-old daughter, Megan. Both had been shot. No arrests ever were made.

Now, a clue from another unsolved case is offering new hope.

New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens said his office was notified this month DNA from the murder scene matches DNA recovered from an unsolved 1997 rape in Memphis, Tennessee.