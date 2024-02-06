DNA, forensic genealogy closes 65-year-old double homicide

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- DNA evidence preserved on a microscope slide after a 1956 double homicide and the use of forensic genealogy helped a Montana sheriff's office close the books on the 65-year-old cold case, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office announced.

Investigators concluded Kenneth Gould -- who died in Oregon County, Missouri, in 2007 -- more than likely killed Patricia Kalitzke, 16, and Duane Bogle, 18, the Great Falls Tribune reported. Both were shot in the head.

Detective Sgt. Jon Kadner, who took over the case in 2012, said Tuesday it was the oldest case he could find nationwide to be solved using forensic genealogy, which searches commercial DNA databases to find familial matches to the DNA of a crime suspect.

On Jan. 3, 1956, three boys hiking along the Sun River near Wadsworth Park northwest of Great Falls found Bogle dead near his car. A day later, a county road worker found Kalitzke's body north of Great Falls.

Kalitzke was a junior at Great Falls High School, and Bogle was an airman at Malmstrom Air Force Base from Waco, Texas.

Officers investigated for years, but they were unable to make an arrest.

In 2001, then-detective Phil Matteson sent the slide of a vaginal swab gathered from Kalitzke's body to the Montana State Crime Lab for analysis. The lab found a sperm cell that did not belong to Bogle, officers said.

In the following years, law enforcement compared the DNA sample to about 35 other men, including gangster James Joseph "Whitey" Bulger Jr. They were all ruled out as suspects.

When Matteson retired, he said he didn't believe the case would be solved.