NewsMarch 31, 2023

DNA evidence solves 1984 homicide case in Lincoln County

TROY, Mo. -- After nearly four decades, a cold case killing in eastern Missouri has been solved, thanks to DNA evidence. Authorities in Lincoln County announced Wednesday a DNA match identified the victim as Jack Langeneckert, 50, a real estate agent from the St. Louis County town of Florissant...

Associated Press

TROY, Mo. -- After nearly four decades, a cold case killing in eastern Missouri has been solved, thanks to DNA evidence.

Authorities in Lincoln County announced Wednesday a DNA match identified the victim as Jack Langeneckert, 50, a real estate agent from the St. Louis County town of Florissant.

Langeneckert was reported missing in 1982. The body was found dressed in a pinstripe suit and tie in 1984. The victim had been shot in the back of the head.

Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said during a news conference Wednesday that forensic genetic geneaology led to the identity of the victim. The technology identifies DNA through comparison to genetic profiles in genealogy databases.

Capt. David Hill said detectives are working to determine who killed Langeneckert, whose body was found on a farm June 11, 1984.

