Divided committee favors Jefferson School site for aquatic center

A divided committee voted Wednesday to recommend the City of Cape Girardeau construct an indoor aquatic center near Jefferson Elementary School in partnership with the local school district.

The recommendation came on a 4-2 vote after lengthy discussion at the meeting, held at the Osage Centre.

The recommendation will now go to the city council and the school board in January. Both entities would have to approve the proposal for the project to proceed, officials said.

City manager Scott Meyer, Mayor Box Fox, Cape Girardeau schools superintendent Neil Glass and school board President Kyle McDonald voted for the Jefferson School site.

Committee members Clayton Hahs, representing the interests of competitive swimming teams, and Cape Girardeau resident Kathy Bertrand cast the dissenting votes.

Both Hahs and Bertrand said they wanted to further study all three potential sites to determine which one would be best. The other two locations: a site near the SportsPlex and a site at Osage Park.

But Glass and members of the audience at the public meeting expressed support for the Jefferson School site.

Glass said building an aquatic center at the Jefferson School site could help improve the city's impoverished south-side neighborhood. "We have an opportunity to revitalize the community," he said.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Shelly Moore represents the struggling neighborhood, which is home to many of the city's black residents.

Moore, who is black, said 6,000 residents live in her ward. Many of them believe the "scale is unbalanced" when it comes to the city constructing new facilities. Such facilities typically are built elsewhere in the city, she said.

She told the committee she has seen "failure and disappointment" in regard to the city's south side year after year.

Jefferson School principal Leigh Ragsdale said the aquatic center is key to helping revitalize the area. Others in the audience said south-side residents want the facility built near the elementary school.

Former councilman Joe Uzoaru said the previous council, on which he served, bought land adjacent to Jefferson School, at the corner of Highway 74 and West End Boulevard, as a site for an aquatic center.

"The community pool was to be built at Jefferson," he told the committee.

Uzoaru said council members wanted a community pool to replace the aging Central Municipal Pool, not an expansive, regional facility that would benefit competitive swimmers and wealthy business interests, but not the community at large.

Glass said after the meeting city officials at one time told him the city was committed to building an aquatic center at that site.

But Fox disagreed over whether city officials previously decided on the Jefferson School site.