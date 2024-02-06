Diverging diamond interchange at center junction moving forward

After several meetings between state and city officials and landowners, an amended plan to redesign the entire Interstate 55 interchange over U.S. 61 between Jackson and Cape Girardeau soon will move forward.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to replace aging bridge structures at exit 99 on I-55, and at the same time, install a diverging diamond interchange.

That interchange design would shift traffic patterns to eliminate left-hand turns, increasing safety, according to MoDOTï¿½s website.

MoDOTï¿½s original plans called for closing Wedekind Road, which crosses the median on U.S. 61 and connects to a small gravel road to the north and to Old Cape Road to the south, but landowners and city officials voiced concern over access if that proposal went through.

Now, MoDOT plans to close Wedekind Road entirely, MoDOT project manager Jason Williams said by phone Monday.

MoDOT and Jackson officials have met with adjacent landowners approximately 20 times this year, Williams said at the board of aldermen study session July 16.

Adjacent landowners, including Midamerica Hotels Corp., requested construction of an additional road that would allow better access, offering to compromise with MoDOT to help bring construction costs down.

Williams spoke to the board in March, when he gave an overview of how a diverging diamond interchange operates.

The project will eliminate the grassy median under I-55, and will shift access points to surrounding properties and outer roads.

After exploring options presented at landowner meetings, MoDOT has a few options, Williams said ï¿½ but it will take some commitment from the city or adjacent landowners to make those work.

One option is to have access from the outer road to U.S. 61, Williams said, but that access would have only a right-turn-in, not a left turn option.

ï¿½We were also asked to look at an alternate connection to Birk Lane,ï¿½ Williams said, referring to a dead-end street that connects to Old Orchard Road and runs parallel to U.S. 61.

Building that access road would cost more than MoDOTï¿½s original plan, Williams said, so to make this work, private land donation would be needed.

Terrain issues are also a potential cost, Williams said.