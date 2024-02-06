Districts can choose mix of online, in-school classes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri school districts will be allowed to have students attend every other day and learn remotely on alternating days, helping schools avoid fund penalties related to attendance.

The State Board of Education passed two emergency rules Tuesday establishing hybrid instructions models for districts that want them, paving the way for districts to reopen schools, according to KCUR-FM.

Deputy education commissioner Kari Monsees said the new rules will allow schools to build on the contingency plans they already have for snow days and other short-term school closures.

School districts can either have students attend class every other day or have one group of students attend in the morning and another in the afternoon. By dividing students into two groups to attend class on alternating days and times, it will also help schools maintain adequate social distancing on buses.