Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau has big changes already in motion, from curriculum to culture, school officials said, and enrollment is open to any kindergarten through fourth-grade student in the Cape Girardeau School District who wants to be part of the shift.
Deputy superintendent of elementary education Christa Turner said itï¿½s exciting to see the pieces coming together after hard work and big ideas from several people working together.
In January, district leaders announced an ambitious plan: re-create Jefferson as a neighborhood hub, with an aquatic facility, medical clinic and several other elements and efforts to foster a sense of community and involvement between the school and city residents.
That is lacking on Cape Girardeauï¿½s south side, city leaders have said.
Turner told the Southeast Missourian in January the plan had another important aspect: to turn Jefferson into a STREAM school (Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, Art and Mathematics).
And, Turner said Friday, that vision is beginning to come together.
Turner said several models for STREAM schools, for project-based learning, exist, and she has worked closely with educators at Jefferson to figure out what will work for the students.
ï¿½It doesnï¿½t change foundational learning,ï¿½ Turner said. Students will still learn reading and math skills, she said, but for subjects including science and social studies, students will have projects ï¿½ not just group work, but practical application of skills theyï¿½re learning, and how those skills relate to other areas of understanding.
STREAM specialist Kelley Branch said teachers are already incorporating these projects into curriculum.
ï¿½Project-based learning is a way to tie science and technology, research, engineering, art, mathematics, into really empowering community projects,ï¿½ Branch said. ï¿½The purpose of PBL is to make learning meaningful and to give ownership.ï¿½
For example, one first-grade class visited Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s nearby River Campus, and sat in on vocal and instrument performance classes.
ï¿½They learned how to use their voice to be powerful,ï¿½ Branch said.
The lesson was about sounds and vibrations, Branch said, but students also learned about how music makes people feel.
Then, teachers gave students recyclable materials, such as empty boxes, wrapping paper tubes, rubber bands and aluminum pie plates, and students built musical instruments.
They had a parade, Branch said, and afterward, discussed othersï¿½ reactions to the music performed.
ï¿½One student created a guitar and performed ï¿½Baby Shark,ï¿½ï¿½ Branch said. ï¿½That student had a true understanding of vibrations and how they work, and bringing joy in music and understanding what that can bring to people.ï¿½
Jefferson Elementary principal Leigh Ragsdale joined the schoolï¿½s administration in July, transitioning from her former position as principal at Franklin Elementary School.
Ragsdaleï¿½s vision was to bring the studentsï¿½ families, and the community at large, into a more collaborative, engaged relationship, she said Friday.
From the get-go, ï¿½We really knew we had to buckle down as far as academics went,ï¿½ Ragsdale said.
But more than that, Ragsdale said, the idea was to look at the bigger picture, from family environment to finding and developing a studentï¿½s interests.
ï¿½We are trying our hardest to transform this school to our community school,ï¿½ Ragsdale said. ï¿½We have seen some great results.ï¿½
Branch said she hopes students will gain a strong sense of community responsibility and a service mentality, noting sometimes, schoolsï¿½ efforts appear to be in their own silo, but project-based learning is not that.
ï¿½We want to focus on the whole child,ï¿½ Branch said.
Open enrollment will close March 1, Turner said, so the school leadership has time to figure out staffing.
ï¿½Thatï¿½s a big piece,ï¿½ Turner said.
Jefferson Elementary, at 520 S. Minnesota Ave. in Cape Girardeau, will hold two open houses for family and community members interested in learning more: one at 6 p.m. Jan. 29, and the other at 10 a.m. Feb. 2.
