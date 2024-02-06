Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau has big changes already in motion, from curriculum to culture, school officials said, and enrollment is open to any kindergarten through fourth-grade student in the Cape Girardeau School District who wants to be part of the shift.

Deputy superintendent of elementary education Christa Turner said itï¿½s exciting to see the pieces coming together after hard work and big ideas from several people working together.

In January, district leaders announced an ambitious plan: re-create Jefferson as a neighborhood hub, with an aquatic facility, medical clinic and several other elements and efforts to foster a sense of community and involvement between the school and city residents.

Students work on iPads to complete an exercise with shapes Friday during a coding course at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com

That is lacking on Cape Girardeauï¿½s south side, city leaders have said.

Turner told the Southeast Missourian in January the plan had another important aspect: to turn Jefferson into a STREAM school (Science, Technology, Research, Engineering, Art and Mathematics).

And, Turner said Friday, that vision is beginning to come together.

Turner said several models for STREAM schools, for project-based learning, exist, and she has worked closely with educators at Jefferson to figure out what will work for the students.

ï¿½It doesnï¿½t change foundational learning,ï¿½ Turner said. Students will still learn reading and math skills, she said, but for subjects including science and social studies, students will have projects ï¿½ not just group work, but practical application of skills theyï¿½re learning, and how those skills relate to other areas of understanding.

STREAM specialist Kelley Branch said teachers are already incorporating these projects into curriculum.

ï¿½Project-based learning is a way to tie science and technology, research, engineering, art, mathematics, into really empowering community projects,ï¿½ Branch said. ï¿½The purpose of PBL is to make learning meaningful and to give ownership.ï¿½

For example, one first-grade class visited Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s nearby River Campus, and sat in on vocal and instrument performance classes.

ï¿½They learned how to use their voice to be powerful,ï¿½ Branch said.

The lesson was about sounds and vibrations, Branch said, but students also learned about how music makes people feel.