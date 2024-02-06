District Judge orders reduction of punitive damages in dicamba case

District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. ordered Nov. 25 that punitive damages awarded to Bader Farms Inc. in its lawsuit against Monsanto Co. and BASF Corp. be reduced.

A jury decided on Feb. 15 that Monsanto and BASF should pay $250 million in punitive damages to Bill and Denise Bader, owners of Bader Farms near Campbell, Missouri, after thousands of peach trees were killed or damaged by the herbicide dicamba. On Nov. 25, Limbaugh reduced that amount to $60 million.