District 147 hopefuls square off in Cape Girardeau

Andy Leighton and Greg Tlapek, the Democratic and Libertarian candidates for state House District 147 representing Cape Girardeau, respectively, are in general agreement about the probable outcome of the race nearly two weeks hence — namely, Republican John Voss is going to win on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in a constituency that historically votes GOP.
The three men squared off in a televised Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce candidate forum held Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the chamber's downtown offices.
"The result of this race is a foregone conclusion," said Tlapek, a retired commodities broker.
"If we send John (Voss) to Jefferson City, we can still expect tighter restrictions on abortion, more guns, nothing being done on climate change and the continued destruction of public school systems across Missouri," Leighton, a medical billing specialist, added.
Voss is a retired Procter & Gamble manager and a former Cape Girardeau City councilman.
Since the Dec. 29 resignation of Wayne Wallingford, District 147 has not been represented in the General Assembly.
Even though the polls don't open until Nov. 8, "no-excuse" absentee voting is now available to Missouri voters for the first time. In short, an eligible registered voter need not give a reason in order to cast a ballot before Election Day.
To vote early and without an excuse, a voter may go to the county clerk's office and vote absentee. However, those who wish to vote early via U.S. mail are still required to provide a reason deemed acceptable under state statute.
