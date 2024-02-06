All sections
NewsOctober 26, 2022

District 147 hopefuls square off in Cape Girardeau

Andy Leighton and Greg Tlapek, the Democratic and Libertarian candidates for state House District 147 representing Cape Girardeau, respectively, are in general agreement about the probable outcome of the race nearly two weeks hence — namely, Republican John Voss is going to win on Tuesday, Nov. 8, in a constituency that historically votes GOP...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Andy Leighton
Andy Leighton

Greg Tlapek
Greg Tlapek

The three men squared off in a televised Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce candidate forum held Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the chamber's downtown offices.

"The result of this race is a foregone conclusion," said Tlapek, a retired commodities broker.

"If we send John (Voss) to Jefferson City, we can still expect tighter restrictions on abortion, more guns, nothing being done on climate change and the continued destruction of public school systems across Missouri," Leighton, a medical billing specialist, added.

Voss is a retired Procter & Gamble manager and a former Cape Girardeau City councilman.

John Voss
John Voss
Notable statements

  • Borrowing from the rhetoric of former President Ronald Reagan, Voss asked residents of District 147, "Are you better off now than you were two years ago? I think we know the answer to that question when we look at gas pumps or grocery store shelves."
  • Leighton attacked what he called the GOP "supermajority" in the state capital by pointing at the schools. "Republicans in Jefferson City are destroying (and) dismantling public education through vouchers and charter schools. It's ridiculous and it must stop," he said.
  • Tlapek pushed his main campaign issue of proportional representation. "My mission is to do away with the two-party system. We need a multi-party (arrangement). Democrats, for example, who live in Cape Girardeau are disenfranchised as a result," he said.

Selected issues

  • Motor fuels tax. Voss said he would not have voted to increase the state gas tax in the first place but he would not vote now to repeal it‚— adding he believes "sunset provisions" should be built into revenue bills so voters could vote them out at a later date. Tlapek said he liked Voss's sunset idea, adding he supports the gas tax because of the poor condition of not only rural Missouri roads but also those within Cape Girardeau city limits. Leighton said he would vote, if elected, to repeal the tax.
  • Public safety. Leighton said the Second Amendment Protection Act (SAPA) "has to go," because it promotes a "casual attitude toward guns." Tlapek said ending drug prohibition probably would have the effect, in time, of putting "an end to gun violence." Voss lamented how it is more difficult now for federal, state and local law enforcement to "cooperate" on stopping criminals. He also said there is a regrettable "loophole" in concealed-carry legislation that should be fixed.

Since the Dec. 29 resignation of Wayne Wallingford, District 147 has not been represented in the General Assembly.

Early voting

Even though the polls don't open until Nov. 8, "no-excuse" absentee voting is now available to Missouri voters for the first time. In short, an eligible registered voter need not give a reason in order to cast a ballot before Election Day.

To vote early and without an excuse, a voter may go to the county clerk's office and vote absentee. However, those who wish to vote early via U.S. mail are still required to provide a reason deemed acceptable under state statute.

Local News
