District 147 candidates make case for votes

Four candidates for the open state House District 147 seat participated Tuesday in the last forum before next week's primary voting.

Republicans Elaine Edgar and Nathan Thomas, Democrat Andy Leighton and Libertarian Greg Tlapek debated issues for about two hours at the event sponsored by We the People of Cape Girardeau County. Republican John Voss was unable to attend because of a prior commitment.

The district represents the Cape Girardeau area.

Leighton and Tlapek face no opposition in the primary.

The forum's format included each candidate answering 10 predetermined questions, with the candidates who hadn't spoken yet not in the room, and a question-and-answer session after the candidates had answered the batch of questions.

Elaine Edgar

The candidates did not address each other directly for the majority of the forum, and there were few confrontations. However, Edgar and Thomas sparred on Edgar campaign materials Thomas claimed misrepresented an answer from a previous forum involving pornographic materials in public libraries.

Edgar said she relied on faith when determining to run for the seat.

"His confirmation came when I and my two (Republican) opponents were asked, 'Should there be pornography materials in our taxpayer-funded libraries', and I was the only one who clearly said, 'No'," she contended.

Nate Thomas

Thomas challenged her contention.

"I have had to explain to my own daughter on the schoolground if they hear that I like pornography and want the kids to have it," he said. "You try to explain to your children how that is misleading, misused information for someone who is supposed to go to a high position of power ... and how they can lie to get there."

At other points in the forum, Thomas alluded to an unnamed online personality questioning his support for the Second Amendment. He told the several dozen attendees none of the other candidates support the amendment more than he does, telling the group he was carrying a concealed weapon at the time.

Andy Leighton

Predetermined questions

Among the preliminary questions:

Andy Leighton

Prior to running this campaign, what government meetings and/or functions have you attended and what was your purpose for doing so?

Edgar said her experience with government began with the We the People group based on its support for the Constitution.

"I thought this is right where I need to be," she said.

Thomas touted his work as a governmental affairs executive in the solid waste industry, congressional staffer and Cape Girardeau City Council member.

Greg Tlapek

"I have put in the work, put in the time, put in the effort," he said.

Tlapek recounted his various runs for political office in the past, including two for the state House. He noted being invited to testify at a state Senate hearing and meeting with a group of Hungarians, who he was able to address in their native language. His message -- "no taxes."

Leighton said he has attended City Council and planning and zoning meetings. He noted he has a degree in political science and has worked as a congressional staffer.

What responsibilities would you have as a newly elected state representative?

Edgar touted her support for pro-life and Second Amendment causes and said she would oppose "red flag laws." She also said she wants parents to have more control over their children's education.

Thomas said those without government experience who win election to a state legislature can find themselves uninformed and pliable to special interest groups.

"I would not be beholden to special interests," he pledged.