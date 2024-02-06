District 147 candidates make case for votes

Four candidates for the open state House District 147 seat participated Tuesday in the last forum before next week's primary voting.
Republicans Elaine Edgar and Nathan Thomas, Democrat Andy Leighton and Libertarian Greg Tlapek debated issues for about two hours at the event sponsored by We the People of Cape Girardeau County. Republican John Voss was unable to attend because of a prior commitment.
The district represents the Cape Girardeau area.
Leighton and Tlapek face no opposition in the primary.
The forum's format included each candidate answering 10 predetermined questions, with the candidates who hadn't spoken yet not in the room, and a question-and-answer session after the candidates had answered the batch of questions.
The candidates did not address each other directly for the majority of the forum, and there were few confrontations. However, Edgar and Thomas sparred on Edgar campaign materials Thomas claimed misrepresented an answer from a previous forum involving pornographic materials in public libraries.
Edgar said she relied on faith when determining to run for the seat.
"His confirmation came when I and my two (Republican) opponents were asked, 'Should there be pornography materials in our taxpayer-funded libraries', and I was the only one who clearly said, 'No'," she contended.
Thomas challenged her contention.
"I have had to explain to my own daughter on the schoolground if they hear that I like pornography and want the kids to have it," he said. "You try to explain to your children how that is misleading, misused information for someone who is supposed to go to a high position of power ... and how they can lie to get there."
At other points in the forum, Thomas alluded to an unnamed online personality questioning his support for the Second Amendment. He told the several dozen attendees none of the other candidates support the amendment more than he does, telling the group he was carrying a concealed weapon at the time.
Among the preliminary questions:
Edgar said her experience with government began with the We the People group based on its support for the Constitution.
"I thought this is right where I need to be," she said.
Thomas touted his work as a governmental affairs executive in the solid waste industry, congressional staffer and Cape Girardeau City Council member.
"I have put in the work, put in the time, put in the effort," he said.
Tlapek recounted his various runs for political office in the past, including two for the state House. He noted being invited to testify at a state Senate hearing and meeting with a group of Hungarians, who he was able to address in their native language. His message -- "no taxes."
Leighton said he has attended City Council and planning and zoning meetings. He noted he has a degree in political science and has worked as a congressional staffer.
Edgar touted her support for pro-life and Second Amendment causes and said she would oppose "red flag laws." She also said she wants parents to have more control over their children's education.
Thomas said those without government experience who win election to a state legislature can find themselves uninformed and pliable to special interest groups.
"I would not be beholden to special interests," he pledged.
Tlapek acknowledged one responsibility he would not be good at -- constituent service.
"I feel like what I see happening is a constant stream of people who come to feed at the trough, and I'm just not really interested in dealing with that," he said.
Leighton pledged to represent all constituents.
"The last thing I would ask is if someone voted for me," he said.
Edgar lamented "darkness" coming over the land. She pointed to mental health care, health care in general and crime as issues to address.
"Government wants to come in and take over and mandate our families, take over our children and do that through forms of socialism and Marxism," she contended, also noting energy policy as "removing" energy from the U.S.
Thomas said state legislators should focus on the issues they can control. He prioritized inflation, gas prices and reining in the Federal Reserve.
Tlapek noted his top priority is pushing for proportional representation, which would apportion seats in the legislature according to the percentage of votes a party receives statewide. He also said health care systems need reform. In a Texas Gov. Rick Perry moment, he could not immediately remember his third priority. Later, he noted it is supporting free markets.
Leighton pointed to reducing violent crime, bringing "jobs of the future" to the area and health care.
"I am here to help improve a situation where we have unequal health care in this state," he noted.
Edgar said "we the people" should take precedence over layers of government.
Thomas blasted "federal overreach" and said localized governments should have more power.
Tlapek said the federal government should exist only to protect rights enshrined in the Bill of Rights. He said courts often interpret constitutional concepts too broadly.
Leighton looked more favorably on the federal government, suggesting its role includes ensuring rights exist for all residents from state to state.
The remaining predetermined questions called for a one-word answer:
In questions proposed by the audience, federal government's role in public schools and immigration were the most-mentioned topics.
Tlapek addressed the education issue.
"The onus is on us to turn down the money. If you want them out of your affairs, get them out of your pocketbook," he said. "Don't take their money if you don't want their influence."
Leighton also noted a financial issue.
"Missouri ranks 49th in teacher pay and 50th in education support. We are not going to have the best schools in the country if we pay them the least amount," he contended.
In his final statement, Leighton urged national unity.
"We don't have to settle all the problems," he said of the crowd audibly disagreeing with him on a number of subjects during the forum. "If we can at least solve some of them, we will leave this place better than we found it."
Tlapek said all citizens should have a voice -- in a proportional representation form of government.
"The one thing we can do to make our system better is to get people invested in their government. The best way to do that I know of is to make it so where everybody ... feels like they have a representative," he said.
The seat has been open since Gov. Mike Parson named then-Rep. Wayne Wallingford director of the state Department of Revenue.
The forum was at Delmonico's in Jackson.
