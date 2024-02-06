District 146 state rep. candidates offer contrasting views

The two candidates for the Missouri state representative District 146 seat have contrasting views on the ï¿½Clean Missouriï¿½ and medical marijuana measures on the November ballot.

But Republican candidate Barry Hovis and Democratic candidate Gayla Dace support Proposition D, the gas-tax-increase measure on the ballot.

Hovis and Dace detailed their views in emailed responses to a candidates' questionnaire from the Southeast Missourian.

The winner will replace state Rep. Donna Lichtenegger, R-Jackson, who is term limited. The legislative district covers most of Cape Girardeau County, including Jackson.

State representatives are paid an annual salary of $35,915, according to the state manual.

Gayla Dace

Prop D would raise the fuel tax by 10 cents over the next four years to fund the Missouri State Highway Patrol and provide millions of dollars in added revenue for local governments.

It also would free up existing tax dollars that now fund the patrol. Those fuel-tax dollars then can be used by the Missouri Department of Transportation for state road and bridge projects.

Dace, who lives near Oak Ridge, said she favors earmarking tax dollars for the patrol.

She said the measure also is needed to fund transportation projects.

"For Missouri to remain competitive with other states, our infrastructure needs to improve," Dace said.

Hovis, who lives near Gordonville, said Missouri needs "good, safe roads" for travel and to support businesses, including agriculture.

The two candidates strongly disagree on Amendment 1, the Clean Missouri initiative, which would change the process for redrawing legislative districts.

Hovis opposes it. Dace favors it.

Dace, who is making her first run for public office, said the measure would allow for legislative districts to be drawn more fairly and make legislative races more competitive.