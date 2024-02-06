Dispute settled over degree offerings from Missouri schools

ST. LOUIS -- A recent report by a Missouri task force said the state's public universities and community colleges should not stray from the types of degrees their institutions can grant unless they have a good reason to do so.

Missouri lawmakers asked the task force to address the issue after a dispute between the University of Missouri System and Missouri State University.

The task force consisted of 16 state higher-education leaders, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Missouri State University officials were hoping to change a statute that controls which doctoral programs the Springfield university can grant and prohibits it from offering professional degrees, including medical and law.

The bills were introduced in the Missouri House and Senate during last session that would change the statute, but both died in committee.