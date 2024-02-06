All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 28, 2016

Dispute settled over degree offerings from Missouri schools

ST. LOUIS -- A recent report by a Missouri task force said the state's public universities and community colleges should not stray from the types of degrees their institutions can grant unless they have a good reason to do so. Missouri lawmakers asked the task force to address the issue after a dispute between the University of Missouri System and Missouri State University...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A recent report by a Missouri task force said the state's public universities and community colleges should not stray from the types of degrees their institutions can grant unless they have a good reason to do so.

Missouri lawmakers asked the task force to address the issue after a dispute between the University of Missouri System and Missouri State University.

The task force consisted of 16 state higher-education leaders, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Missouri State University officials were hoping to change a statute that controls which doctoral programs the Springfield university can grant and prohibits it from offering professional degrees, including medical and law.

The bills were introduced in the Missouri House and Senate during last session that would change the statute, but both died in committee.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The report said research and professional degrees are exclusively the role of the four University of Missouri schools, and the 12 community colleges should stick to granting associate degrees and certificates.

A narrow exception to the rule is if a college or university sees an opportunity to add a program that doesn't fit its typical mission, and asks the Coordinating Board of Higher Education.

The school must show proof of a "local or regional workforce need," and there was no collaboration with other schools.

The board plans to review a maximum of eight proposals during the first two years before re-evaluating the new process.

"I was really impressed by the good faith that everybody brought to the table," state Department of Higher Education commissioner Zora Mulligan said. "It was a very challenging conversation. Mission is a very core component of an institution's identity. Having that talk took real diplomacy."

Officials from the University of Missouri System and Missouri State University said they're pleased with the outcome of the report.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development,...
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal court...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy