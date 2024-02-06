'Disney on Ice' coming back to Show Me Center

"Disney on Ice: Mickey and Friends" will return to the Show Me Center later this week.
The seven shows will run Thursday through Sunday and feature characters from Disney films, including "Frozen," "Moana," "Toy Story" and "Inside Out," among other popular movies.
Will Gorman, director of the Show Me Center at 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau, said the center has hosted the production four times and has attempted to bring the show back to Cape Girardeau for the last 16 years. "Disney on Ice" is presented by Feld Entertainment, which also presents Monster Jam, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Marvel Universe Live and Ringling Brothers.
"We've hosted other events Feld Entertainment has produced, and 'Disney on Ice' is one of those they have to come in and make their own ice for. For them to come in and produce it, it is not cheap, but we're pretty excited for finally convincing them to come here," Gorman said. "They go to St. Louis and Evansville, the bigger communities, but to get them to come here is a big deal."
Feld Entertainment began construction of the ice rink Monday, and the process for creating it takes about two days. The Show Me Center's general concessions will be available to audience members of the show, and Feld Entertainment will also have their own products available, themed after the show and typically tied to a souvenir item.
Children 13 and younger are encouraged to wear costumes, and face masks are not required of the audience.
Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase on the Show Me Center's website, www.showmecenter.biz, and at the box office.
"It is a lot of fun to see the faces of these kids come out of here because they just light up. People always ask me, 'What's your favorite event to see?' The family ones really do a number on me because it's just great to see these kids so excited to come out here and see the shows," Gorman said. "I feel pretty fortunate to be able to host stuff like that."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.