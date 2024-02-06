'Disney on Ice' coming back to Show Me Center

"Disney on Ice: Mickey and Friends" will return to the Show Me Center later this week.

The seven shows will run Thursday through Sunday and feature characters from Disney films, including "Frozen," "Moana," "Toy Story" and "Inside Out," among other popular movies.

Will Gorman, director of the Show Me Center at 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau, said the center has hosted the production four times and has attempted to bring the show back to Cape Girardeau for the last 16 years. "Disney on Ice" is presented by Feld Entertainment, which also presents Monster Jam, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Marvel Universe Live and Ringling Brothers.

"We've hosted other events Feld Entertainment has produced, and 'Disney on Ice' is one of those they have to come in and make their own ice for. For them to come in and produce it, it is not cheap, but we're pretty excited for finally convincing them to come here," Gorman said. "They go to St. Louis and Evansville, the bigger communities, but to get them to come here is a big deal."