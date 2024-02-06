Discovery Playhouse: more than day care

"Most people, if they don't have kids, don't know what happens here," said Michael Toeniskoetter, executive director at Discovery Playhouse.

Located at 502 Broadway, Discovery Playhouse is often falsely dismissed as day care.

"The general perception of who and what we were, kind of an indoor playground, has spilled over into the modern day. We're equated to a less-supervised day care. That is not what we are anymore," Toeniskoetter said. "We haven't been that for about a year. Since I took over about a year ago, we have had employee educators on our staff. We have Ph.D.s and double-masters on our board. We have built several strategic partnerships as well as several pilot programs that we are in the process of either building or rolling out."

According to Toeniskoetter, Discovery Playhouse is quickly transforming into a "world-class" educational center. For example, he explained that, unlike most day cares, Discovery Playhouse houses real dinosaur fossils.

"As far as I know, we are the only museum in the nation that actually lets the kids do real paleontology work. They put on lab coats and glasses, and then clean fossils while we educate them about what they are doing," Toeniskoetter said.

Discovery Playhouse education coordinator Joseph Taylor, left, and executive director Michael Toeniskoetter stand behind children participating in Dinosaur Camp 2021. Toeniskoetter said the organization is increasing its educational opportunities. Courtesy of Haley Morgan

The change from indoor playground to learning laboratory is relatively recent, and more projects remain planned.

"There's still a long road for us to get where we want to be, but we are now on the right track," Toeniskoetter said.

Without losing the "fun" of experience, the aim, Toeniskoetter said, is to make Discovery Playhouse "the most educational and hands-on learning center in the area."

But it isn't only children the playhouse serves.

"We are drawing traffic into the downtown area. When the founders put this institution here, it was to create an anchor point in the downtown district which could bring in families," Toeniskoetter explained, adding the nature of downtown businesses has changed for the better over time.

"Putting [Discovery Playhouse] where it is was a very strategic move, because when you bring families, you attract other businesses. It created an area that feels safe," he said.