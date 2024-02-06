Adults and kids can have a hands-on experience with dinosaur bones when visiting Discovery Playhouse in Cape Girardeau.

Discovery Playhouse executive director Michael Toeniskoetter recently returned from a trip in Jordan, Montana, where he located dinosaur bones. There are currently a number of fossils and bones on display that adults and kids can help clean and piece together at the museum located at 502 Broadway.

Paleo X, a subsidiary of Adventure 360, hosts about five trips a year including three field schools, which Toeniskoetter attended. During the trip he located a broad rib from a Triceratops, a scapula segment or hip socket from an unknown dinosaur and a small Tyrannosaurus Rex tooth.

Toeniskoettter explained the benefits of having on-site dinosaur bones and fossils at Discovery Playhouse.

"We're providing patrons with hands-on paleo experience of cleaning and prepping the actual fossil. That is what we are going for. That's our goal," he said. "One of the things that I think is really funny is we use our senses to detect fossils, and curiosity is one of those things. You can look up fossils, as opposed to rocks and sticks, here. So, I've seen people out in the field, who lick the fossil and that would be one of the tells or indicators that you had found a fossil."