All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 3, 2021

Discovery Playhouse closing for renovations, new exhibit construction

A planetarium -- a theater -- a firehouse -- these are just a few of the 29 exhibits at Discovery Playhouse. The museum now seeks to add even more, according to the museum's executive managing director Michael Toeniskoetter. Discovery Playhouse in downtown Cape Girardeau will close Sept. 11 through 18 as staff build two new exhibits and renovate the museum located at 502 Broadway...

Monica Obradovic
Discovery Playhouse executive managing director Michael Toeniskoetter helps Lane Steinnerd excavate "fossils" during Jr. Dino Dig at Discovery Playhouse on July 28.
Discovery Playhouse executive managing director Michael Toeniskoetter helps Lane Steinnerd excavate "fossils" during Jr. Dino Dig at Discovery Playhouse on July 28.Southeast Missourian file

A planetarium -- a theater -- a firehouse -- these are just a few of the 29 exhibits at Discovery Playhouse. The museum now seeks to add even more, according to the museum's executive managing director Michael Toeniskoetter.

Discovery Playhouse in downtown Cape Girardeau will close Sept. 11 through 18 as staff build two new exhibits and renovate the museum located at 502 Broadway.

Toeniskoetter said the renovations are part of a push to establish Discovery Playhouse as an educational hub in the community.

"Our museum has been handled kind of like an indoor playground for quite some time, and we're trying to re-own that museum distinction," Toeniskoetter said.

One new exhibit will be ocean themed and emphasize recycling and sustainability. Renovations include expanding the museum's upstairs science lab so it can host more science demonstrations and programming.

Once completed, the renovated science lab will host "Science Saturdays" full of science-related activities and demonstrations.

At the ocean exhibit, children will learn about the depths of the ocean and how to recycle through educational displays. A fish tank will be installed and coral structures built for kids to play hide-and-seek in.

The renovations will also involve installing a new World War II exhibit made in partnership with the Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The exhibit will include a station for kids to write letters to active service members. Inactive munitions provided by the Stars and Stripes Museum will be on display. A "Trench HQ" display will teach museum attendees what life in the trenches was like during the war.

"One of our main goals is to appeal more to schools for field trips," Toeniskoetter said. "We don't want them to have to go out of our city to experience these types of things."

Fun for all

New exhibits and renovations are just small parts of the changes made to Discovery Playhouse this year.

In March, the museum launched Playhouse Cupboard, a program for families or veterans to receive free boxes of food. There are no eligibility requirements because, "You can't play if you're hungry," Toeniskoetter said.

The museum also implemented a program called Museums 4 All to grant individuals on federal food assistance programs free entrance into the museum.

Toeniskoetter said museum staff take extra effort to provide kids something to do, especially if their parents or guardians struggle. Finding free events for kids to do in the area around Discovery Playhouse can be difficult, he added.

An increasing number of people have used Museums 4 All. Sixty-seven visitors utilized the program in May. The number jumped to 385 in July.

"We want every child to be able to see that they can be whatever they want to be and everything is open to them," Toeniskoetter said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 9
Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugura...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy