Discovery Playhouse closing for renovations, new exhibit construction

A planetarium -- a theater -- a firehouse -- these are just a few of the 29 exhibits at Discovery Playhouse. The museum now seeks to add even more, according to the museum's executive managing director Michael Toeniskoetter.

Discovery Playhouse in downtown Cape Girardeau will close Sept. 11 through 18 as staff build two new exhibits and renovate the museum located at 502 Broadway.

Toeniskoetter said the renovations are part of a push to establish Discovery Playhouse as an educational hub in the community.

"Our museum has been handled kind of like an indoor playground for quite some time, and we're trying to re-own that museum distinction," Toeniskoetter said.

One new exhibit will be ocean themed and emphasize recycling and sustainability. Renovations include expanding the museum's upstairs science lab so it can host more science demonstrations and programming.

Once completed, the renovated science lab will host "Science Saturdays" full of science-related activities and demonstrations.

At the ocean exhibit, children will learn about the depths of the ocean and how to recycle through educational displays. A fish tank will be installed and coral structures built for kids to play hide-and-seek in.

The renovations will also involve installing a new World War II exhibit made in partnership with the Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri.