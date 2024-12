Broker Bobby Gray of Gray & CO gives a tour of the former Ragsdales Pub at 132 N. Main St. to a group during Thursday's Downtown Cape Vacant Property Open House in Cape Girardeau.

Broker Bobby Gray of Gray & CO gives a tour of the former Ragsdales Pub at 132 N. Main St. to a group during Thursday's Downtown Cape Vacant Property Open House in Cape Girardeau. The open house tours were sponsored by Old Town Cape to promote downtown real estate to anyone interested in starting or expanding a business or commercial venture. There were at least 16 properties in Thursday's showcase. Sarah Yenesel