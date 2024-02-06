Discover Life — same church — new name

Citing a desire to move away from a location-focused name and toward one focused on its vision, Cape First Church has rebranded to Discover Life Church, church officials announced Sunday, Feb. 19.

The congregation, which began in 1920 in a single-family home in Cape Girardeau, now has locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston and Perryville, Missouri.

"Our name now reflects who we are rather than where we are," said Discover Life co-lead pastor Chad Fisher in a video posted on the church's Facebook page.

"For 103 years, we have helped people discover life in Christ and will follow that vision until the end of time," he added, noting, "Names matter to God."