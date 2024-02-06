All sections
NewsFebruary 23, 2023
Discover Life — same church — new name
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Gary Brothers, co-senior pastor of Discovery Life Church of Cape Girardeau, speaks Sunday, Feb. 19, about the rebranding of the congregation from its longtime name of Cape First.
Gary Brothers, co-senior pastor of Discovery Life Church of Cape Girardeau, speaks Sunday, Feb. 19, about the rebranding of the congregation from its longtime name of Cape First.

Citing a desire to move away from a location-focused name and toward one focused on its vision, Cape First Church has rebranded to Discover Life Church, church officials announced Sunday, Feb. 19.

The congregation, which began in 1920 in a single-family home in Cape Girardeau, now has locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston and Perryville, Missouri.

"Our name now reflects who we are rather than where we are," said Discover Life co-lead pastor Chad Fisher in a video posted on the church's Facebook page.

"For 103 years, we have helped people discover life in Christ and will follow that vision until the end of time," he added, noting, "Names matter to God."

Discover Life Church has congregational sites at 254 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau, 1324 Grand Ave. in Perryville and 1317 N. Main St. in Sikeston.

More information can be found on the church's website, www.dlc.life.

Monica and Chad Fisher are co-lead pastors of Discover Life Church in Cape Girardeau.
