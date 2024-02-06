All sections
NewsMay 22, 2019

Disaster declaration for Missouri counties damaged in March

ST. LOUIS -- President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster for 13 Missouri counties damaged by March flooding. The declaration was announced Monday night. Republican Gov. Mike Parson requested the declaration in April, before a second round of flooding earlier this month caused significant damage in eastern Missouri, particularly along the Mississippi River...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster for 13 Missouri counties damaged by March flooding.

The declaration was announced Monday night. Republican Gov. Mike Parson requested the declaration in April, before a second round of flooding earlier this month caused significant damage in eastern Missouri, particularly along the Mississippi River.

The disaster declaration makes federal aid available to help repair roads, bridges and other public infrastructure. The counties in Southeast Missouri are Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry and Ste. Genevieve. The others are in northwestern Missouri, where the Missouri River reached near-record levels in March.

Heavy snow melt from the north and significant spring rains led to waves of flooding in Missouri. With strong storms predicted through Tuesday, forecasters expect rivers to rise again in the coming days.

State News
