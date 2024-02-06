Disaster declaration for Missouri counties damaged in March

The disaster declaration makes federal aid available to help repair roads, bridges and other public infrastructure. The counties in Southeast Missouri are Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Perry and Ste. Genevieve. The others are in northwestern Missouri, where the Missouri River reached near-record levels in March.

Heavy snow melt from the north and significant spring rains led to waves of flooding in Missouri. With strong storms predicted through Tuesday, forecasters expect rivers to rise again in the coming days.