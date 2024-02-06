All sections
NewsAugust 19, 2023

Disaster assistance offered after flood

A Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will be established Monday, Aug. 21, at the Bollinger County Health Center on Highway 51 North in Marble Hill, Missouri, to help victims of the recent flooding in Bollinger County. The MARC will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
Twin City Park, like much of downtown Marble Hill, Missouri, lay under several feet of water Monday, Aug. 14, after severe flooding.
Twin City Park, like much of downtown Marble Hill, Missouri, lay under several feet of water Monday, Aug. 14, after severe flooding. By Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

A Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will be established Monday, Aug. 21, at the Bollinger County Health Center on Highway 51 North in Marble Hill, Missouri, to help victims of the recent flooding in Bollinger County.

The MARC will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center will serve as a central location for disaster victims to connect with local and state agencies and human service organizations.

On Monday, a major flash flood roared through Glen Allen, Missouri, damaging several homes. Some houses were filled with up to 3 feet of water after a nearby creek embankment gave way.

Other places in Bollinger County were affected as well, including some businesses in Marble Hill.

Flood victims who attend the MARC will have access to insurance information, legal services, government assistance services, health and wellness services, emergency financial assistance, gift cards and more.

Participants must provide proof of address and a photo ID prior to entering.

Meals will be available for those attending the MARC.

Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief and the Red Cross remain stationed at the First Baptist Church in Marble Hill, providing free assistance and resources, including a shower trailer, a laundry service trailer, shockwave for mold remediation treatment, boxes, gloves, Tyvek suits, dishwashing detergent, Clorox wipes, toilet tissue, facial tissues and bleach.

In addition to those resources and supplies, flood recovery teams are prepared to be assembled to assist with the removal of damaged interior items.

The Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief can be accessed at the Family Life Center behind the First Baptist Church between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

