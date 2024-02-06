Disaster assistance offered after flood

A Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will be established Monday, Aug. 21, at the Bollinger County Health Center on Highway 51 North in Marble Hill, Missouri, to help victims of the recent flooding in Bollinger County.

The MARC will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center will serve as a central location for disaster victims to connect with local and state agencies and human service organizations.

On Monday, a major flash flood roared through Glen Allen, Missouri, damaging several homes. Some houses were filled with up to 3 feet of water after a nearby creek embankment gave way.

Other places in Bollinger County were affected as well, including some businesses in Marble Hill.