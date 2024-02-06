Disabled musician keynotes inaugural March for Life Day

It was a celebration of life at the St. Vincent De Paul Parish in Perryville, Missouri, as area high schools gathered for the first annual March for Life Day on Friday.

Vincential Marian Youth Southeast Missouri (VMY SEMO) and North Perry County Youth Group collaborated to create the event, which lasted all day, and included a march to the Perryville town square, a speaker series featuring guest speakers, a panel discussion and more.

Michael Giasi, executive director of VMY SEMO, said students from Valle Catholic in Ste. Genevieve, St. Vincent, Vincent Marion Youth and VMY Youth Group students who attend public school or are homeschooled were in attendance, as well as volunteers and members of the church.

Pro-life activist and musician Tony Melendez gave the keynote address, where he went back and forth from telling his life story, to singing and playing popular Catholic songs using his guitar -- although, probably not in the way most are picturing.

Melendez walked into the parish Friday afternoon carrying his guitar between his shoulder and chin, and sat down in a chair on stage. He shuffled around, set the guitar on the ground in front of him, nodded to his brother, Jose, who controls the video and sound during Tony's performances, and began using his toes to play the guitar -- a technique he refers to as "toe plucking."

High school boys from St. Vincent Valley sit next to each other in the pews at the St. Vincent DePaul parish in Perryville, Missouri, during Friday's keynote address of the March for Life Day event. Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian

Melendez was born without both of his arms and a clubbed foot due to his mother taking the drug Thalidomide during pregnancy. Thalidomide is commonly used to relieve nausea symptoms in pregnant women.