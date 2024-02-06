Dinner celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

State Sen. Brian Williams speaks on unity in his keynote speech at Southeast Missouri State University's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. ...
State Sen. Brian Williams speaks on unity in his keynote speech at Southeast Missouri State University's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. The theme of this year's dinner was "Building CommUNITY Through Service".Nathan Gladden