Dinner and show coming to SEMO's River Campus

The Theatre and Dance Extravaganza at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus will provide an evening of Italian food and a performance of "The SpongeBob Musical".
The event, taking place Tuesday, April 11, is a fundraiser to support students of the Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance .
Guests will be treated to heavy appetizers from Ciao Ristorante at 5:30 p.m. in the River Campus Atrium . During the meal, cast members will perform selected scenes from their upcoming May musical comedy, "Firebringer". Following the meal will be a special preview of the Dobbins Conservatory's production of "The SpongeBob Musical" in the Bedell Performance Hall.
Ken Stilson , professor and chairman of the Dobbins Conservatory, said the money raised from the extravaganza offers Bachelor of Fine Arts seniors the opportunity to travel to New York City for an industry showcase. He said students attend a week of master classes with theater professionals, at the end of which they can audition for casting agents.
"We are (a) professional training program and our students all have the singular goal, whenever they graduate from here, to launch a career in the entertainment industry," Stilson said.
Stilson said the fundraiser also makes it possible for the Dobbins Conservatory to bring outside guest professionals to Cape Girardeau to lead workshops for students in every discipline, including acting, dancing and theater design.
"It's a great night because you get a little bit of dinner, drinks, a bit of light entertainment, and you get to see SpongeBob," Stilson said.
He said, after the show, audience members will be able to meet and take photos with the cast.
"We have a Magic Mirror Photo Booth, and the funny thing is, adults have just as much fun getting their picture taken with SpongeBob and Mr. Crabs as the kids do," Stilson said.
For tickets and more information about the Theatre and Dance Extravaganza, call the River Campus box office at (573) 651-2265, email tickets@semo.edu or visit www.rivercampus.org.
"The SpongeBob Musical" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, through Saturday, April 15, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 16.
