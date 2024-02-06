Dinner and show coming to SEMO's River Campus

The Theatre and Dance Extravaganza at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus will provide an evening of Italian food and a performance of "The SpongeBob Musical".

The event, taking place Tuesday, April 11, is a fundraiser to support students of the Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance .

Guests will be treated to heavy appetizers from Ciao Ristorante at 5:30 p.m. in the River Campus Atrium . During the meal, cast members will perform selected scenes from their upcoming May musical comedy, "Firebringer". Following the meal will be a special preview of the Dobbins Conservatory's production of "The SpongeBob Musical" in the Bedell Performance Hall.

Ken Stilson , professor and chairman of the Dobbins Conservatory, said the money raised from the extravaganza offers Bachelor of Fine Arts seniors the opportunity to travel to New York City for an industry showcase. He said students attend a week of master classes with theater professionals, at the end of which they can audition for casting agents.

"We are (a) professional training program and our students all have the singular goal, whenever they graduate from here, to launch a career in the entertainment industry," Stilson said.