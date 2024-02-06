Dig on Scott County farm for Cheryl Scherer's body unsuccessful

Federal, state and Scott County law enforcement officers dug for evidence Monday in the 40-year-old disappearance of Cheryl Ann Scherer, but turned up nothing.

It was another dead end in a cold case that has baffled law enforcement and left Scherer’s family struggling to find closure.

Cheryl Scherer in 1977, two years before her disappearance. Southeast Missourian File

Law enforcement officials remained tight-lipped about the investigation, which, the sheriff’s department said, focused on a field near Scott County Road 329.

“Unfortunately, nothing was located during the search,” the sheriff’s department said in a brief news release Tuesday.

The sheriff’s department, FBI and the Missouri State Highway Patrol participated in the search, the release stated.

Sheriff Wes Drury said in the news release anyone with any information on the case should contact the department.

Sheriff’s department officials did not disclose what led them to search the field, south of Scott City.

Former Sheriff Bill Ferrell said several families named Scherer live near County Road 329, an area of corn and soybean fields.

But according to Diane Scherer-Morris, Scherer’s sister, the investigation did not occur on “our family farm or any relative’s farm.”

Scott County chief deputy Ryan Dennis said Monday no body was found.

Members of the Scott County Sheriffs Department and FBI agents investigate a property along County Road 329 on Monday near Benton, Missouri. BEN MATTHEWS

Capt. Ron Merideth of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Tuesday morning the search at the site has ended.

Asked what it was that led authorities to believe there might be evidence or human remains at the site, Merideth said, “No, sir, I cannot go into any more detail.”

Scherer-Morris wrote in a text to the Southeast Missourian the family is “so thankful” for the efforts of the sheriff’s department and Drury.

“He (Drury) has been in constant contact with us in Cheryl’s case,” she wrote. “We also appreciate all the thoughts and prayers and concern shown to us.”

Monday’s investigative effort occurred just over four months after family and friends held a remembrance ceremony for Scherer at St. Denis Parish Center in Benton, Missouri.

The disappearance

Scherer disappeared from her job at the Rhodes Pump-Ur-Own gas station on Main Street in Scott City the morning of April 17, 1979. She was 19 years old at the time of her disappearance.

Authorities believe Scherer may have been kidnapped during a station robbery. During the initial investigation, one of Scherer’s co-workers, Debbie Hamilton, said she drove by the station at about 11:30 that morning and saw her on duty. When Hamilton returned a few minutes later, she found Scherer’s purse inside and her car parked outside, but she was gone. So was about $480 from a bank bag in a desk drawer.

Thomas Smith, a cousin of the missing girl, told authorities he, too, saw someone on duty as he drove past the station at about 11:40 a.m., but he couldn’t tell whether it was his cousin.