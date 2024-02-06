All sections
NewsSeptember 1, 2021

Diemer retiring as SFMC's chief medical officer

Dr. Thomas Diemer is retiring this week after serving six years as chief medical officer for Saint Francis Healthcare System. His retirement is effective today. Diemer, an internal medicine physician, practiced 17 years with Cape Physician Associates before accepting leadership roles at Saint Francis Medical Center...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Thomas Diemer
Thomas Diemer

Dr. Thomas Diemer is retiring this week after serving six years as chief medical officer for Saint Francis Healthcare System. His retirement is effective today.

Diemer, an internal medicine physician, practiced 17 years with Cape Physician Associates before accepting leadership roles at Saint Francis Medical Center.

He was president of the Saint Francis medical staff from 2006 until 2007 and in 2008 he became the hospital's medical director. He later transitioned into the chief medical officer role.

As chief medical officer, Diemer was instrumental in creating and adopting medical partner and medical staff bylaws, implementing the palliative care program at Saint Francis, and developing a medical administrative officers program in which physicians have dedicated "administrative" time.

"Dr. Diemer has been an integral part of our health care system for many years," said Maryann Reese, president and CEO at Saint Francis. "I am deeply appreciative of his service and guidance."

Saint Francis is in the process of hiring a new chief medical officer to succeed Diemer.

Local News
