Diemer retiring as SFMC's chief medical officer

Dr. Thomas Diemer is retiring this week after serving six years as chief medical officer for Saint Francis Healthcare System. His retirement is effective today.

Diemer, an internal medicine physician, practiced 17 years with Cape Physician Associates before accepting leadership roles at Saint Francis Medical Center.

He was president of the Saint Francis medical staff from 2006 until 2007 and in 2008 he became the hospital's medical director. He later transitioned into the chief medical officer role.