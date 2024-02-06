Did You Know? Whitey Herzog had ties to baseball in Southeast Missouri

The news of former St. Louis Cardinals skipper Whitey Herzog’s death spread quickly Tuesday, April 16.

Herzog was a Hall of Fame baseball manager, who gained popularity in Missouri for his World Series championship in 1982 and National League championships in 1985 and 1987. Herzog’s “Whitey Ball” strategy emphasized speed, defense and pitching, which led St. Louis to an era of dominance in the 1980s. That was after leading the Kansas City Royals to American League division titles from 1976 to 1978.

But Herzog also influenced baseball in Southeast Missouri after his managing days were over.

For a period, when it was first built, the stadium (now called Jackson Indian Stadium) that hosts Jackson’s high school baseball games, was known as Whitey Herzog Stadium. That’s because Herzog was a lifelong friend of Jack Litzelfelner Sr., who pushed for a new stadium to be built.

The two men were roommates during their minor league playing days.

Herzog, born in New Athens, Illinois, near St. Louis, and Litzelfelner played minor league baseball together in 1952 in Quincy, Illinois, which was then the host of a farm team for the Yankees, according to previous reporting in the Southeast Missourian.

Litzelfelner was among those, along with Ron Clark, and his family, who spearheaded the construction of the stadium. The Clarks donated the land and much of the construction labor for the ballpark.

Herzog put $85,000 toward the baseball stadium, the late Jack Litzelfelner Sr. told the Southeast Missourian when the stadium was christened in 2010. The bones of the park cost some $400,000, paid for with private donations from individuals and businesses.