Did you know? Valentine's Day by the numbers

3. Heart-shaped box of chocolates. Who started those? Richard Cadbury. Cadbury was credited as the creator in 1868 according to an article by Food52. Now more than 36 million of these boxes are sold each year. Whether he was just trying to corner the world of chocolate or was a hopeless romantic is unclear.

4. Flowers. In a statistic from the Society of American Florists at www.safnow.org, it is said Valentine’s Day is the No. 1 day each year for florist and flower sales. Roses of all types of colors take up 85% of sales with red roses taking the top spot with 65% of the sales.

5. A night out. Valentine’s Day is also a popular night out. So what are the average wait times to sit down at a restaurant? In an article from 2019 by Restaurant Dive, Valentine’s Day reservations were predicted to spike up to 433% from the average night. That is a lot of people wanting tables, so make sure to book a reservation as soon as possible.

To think ... Valentine’s Day all started because of a Roman priest who went against the wishes of authorities and performed secret weddings around A.D. 270, before he was scheduled to be beheaded Feb. 14.