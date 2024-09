For the most part, Southeast Missouri's wild critters aren't too exotic.

Armadillos, the occasional feral hog and seemingly prehistoric alligator gar in the Mississippi River are about as wild as the wildlife gets in the region.

The recent capture of a hatchling alligator in a Cape Girardeau neighborhood, though, reminded that every now and then, an unusual animal will rear its head.

Among some of the most unusual animal sightings in Southeast Missouri: