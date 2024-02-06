He went to St. Paul Lutheran School in Jackson and Southeast Missouri State University, where he graduated in 1961 with an education degree, according to an article from the Arrow, SEMO's student newspaper.

Growing up, Thomas was an avid comic book fan and would create comics to hand out to his friends and family. According to his Wikipedia entry, the first of these comics was "All-Giant Comics", which features characters such as Elephant Giant.

Thomas has a day named after him in Jackson — Feb. 23 — and was presented the key to the city in 2019.

According to an article in the Arrow, "I don't think I actually deserve it," Thomas said during his visit in 2019 to receive the key. "I feel like it's overvaluing me, but what the hell, I'm here, I'll sign some comics. It's nice to be back."

Thomas may be the creator of one or many of your favorite comic book characters, having had a hand in the creation of Wolverine, Vision, Luke Cage, Ultron, Yellowjacket, Ghost Rider, Nighthawk, the Black Knight, Banshee, Red Guardian, Valkyrie, Ms. Marvel and many more.