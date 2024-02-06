As 2024 rolls on, Cape Girardeau residents may see some repairs come to their streets. The City of Cape Girardeau's street maintenance departments will make incremental repairs to streets and roads as a part of their Annual Transportation Trust Fund 2023-2024 plan.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau, some roads are scheduled for asphalt overlays and others for concrete repairs.

Asphalt overlays — currently being worked on or are coming soon -- for these streets are supposed to end by Saturday, June 15: