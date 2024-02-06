All sections
NewsFebruary 1, 2024

Did you know? Incremental street repairs coming to Cape Girardeau in 2024

As 2024 rolls on, Cape Girardeau residents may see some repairs come to their streets. The City of Cape Girardeau's street maintenance departments will make incremental repairs to streets and roads as a part of their Annual Transportation Trust Fund 2023-2024 plan...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

As 2024 rolls on, Cape Girardeau residents may see some repairs come to their streets. The City of Cape Girardeau's street maintenance departments will make incremental repairs to streets and roads as a part of their Annual Transportation Trust Fund 2023-2024 plan.

According to the City of Cape Girardeau, some roads are scheduled for asphalt overlays and others for concrete repairs.

Asphalt overlays — currently being worked on or are coming soon -- for these streets are supposed to end by Saturday, June 15:

  • Bessie Street (West End Boulevard to dead end);
  • Luce Street (Sunset Boulevard to Caruthers Avenue);
  • Elfrink Street (Butler Street to cul-de-sac);
  • Elm Street (Ranney Avenue to Sprigg Street);
  • Kingsway Drive (Peach Tree Street to Kingshighway).

The concrete repair for these roads is supposed to end by Wednesday, Sept. 25:

  • Lynwood Hills Drive (Cape LaCroix Road to Lynwood Baptist Private Drive) — currently active;
  • Clark Avenue (Broadway to Lombardo Drive);
  • Perryville Road (Cape Rock Drive to Sherwood Drive);
  • Abbey Road (Lexington Avenue to Kenneth Drive).

For more information on street progress in Cape Girardeau, you can go to www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/infrastructure/ street_maintenance.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

