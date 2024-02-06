Did you know? Family friendly entertainment options throughout area

Picture this, it's cold and rainy out. You have your three beautiful children all full of cabin fever and wanting to go out to do something. Well, good thing you live in Southeast Missouri. Here are six family-friendly places to go to burn off some extra energy.

West Park Lanes is one of several places in the area for family- friendly fun. Southeast Missourian File

1. Bowling. It's inside and affordable for the whole family. West Park Lanes, 354 S. Silver Springs Road, offers 32 lanes all week for the family to enjoy. They have recently added an arcade for those needing a break from bowling.

Southeast Missourian FileTeeHouse Complex

2. TeeHouse Complex, 2901 Hawthorne Road in Cape Girardeau, is one of the only places in the area that has mini golf. It offers an 18-hole course, which has different difficulty levels at each hole. Looking for a more real feeling golf experience while staying warm, inside there is a virtual simulated golf course that allows golfers of all ages to play on world-famous golf courses in the comfort of Cape Girardeau. There is also a driving range filled with targets for the 24-hitting stations to use to better your golfing game.