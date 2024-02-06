Did you know? Family friendly entertainment options throughout area

Picture this, it's cold and rainy out. You have your three beautiful children all full of cabin fever and wanting to go out to do something. Well, good thing you live in Southeast Missouri. Here are six family-friendly places to go to burn off some extra energy.
1. Bowling. It's inside and affordable for the whole family. West Park Lanes, 354 S. Silver Springs Road, offers 32 lanes all week for the family to enjoy. They have recently added an arcade for those needing a break from bowling.
2. TeeHouse Complex, 2901 Hawthorne Road in Cape Girardeau, is one of the only places in the area that has mini golf. It offers an 18-hole course, which has different difficulty levels at each hole. Looking for a more real feeling golf experience while staying warm, inside there is a virtual simulated golf course that allows golfers of all ages to play on world-famous golf courses in the comfort of Cape Girardeau. There is also a driving range filled with targets for the 24-hitting stations to use to better your golfing game.
3. Trampolines, dodgeball and a foam pit make Ultimate Air Trampoline Park a must-stop destination. There are multiple jumping surfaces, including Olympic-style trampolines, in the 36,000-square-feet building at 4240 Nash Road in Cape Girardeau. There is a freestyle court, battle beam and performance trampolines among others for the family to enjoy. For those with young ones, there is a toddler court where parents and toddlers can jump together.
4. Cape Safari Park, 2763 County Road 618 in Cape Girardeau County. Looking to do a walk-through zoo, look no further. The park is home to all types of exotic animals from alligators to zebras. Families can walk through the petting zoo, the main barn and through the park grounds. You can purchase feeding sticks to feed the parakeet in the Parakeet Jungle, as well. Coming back soon is gemstone mining for kids to learn about different gemstones.
5. Discovery Playhouse, 502 Broadway, is a downtown Cape Girardeau staple. This museum is for children but parents can enjoy it as well. It offer fun, interactive and educational experiences while playing and learning. The museum has two floors of exhibits for everyone to enjoy. The lower level has exhibits such as the grocery store, animal clinic, water garden, a firehouse and ocean exit for those 6 months to 8 years old. The upper level is suited for those 8 and older, and includes exhibits such as a Lego wall, a dinosaur lab and a planetarium. The museum also hosts special events year-round for the whole family.
6. Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive, can help fuel your outdoor needs as a family. Inside the center, families can learn about the cultural history and diverse natural resources of Southeast Missouri by exploring interactive exhibits such as the children's play area and freshwater aquariums. Outside the center, families can enjoy nature trails, and children younger than 16 can fish at the Kid's Fishing pond.
