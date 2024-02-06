A former Dexter K-9 officer was charged last week with alleged felony animal abuse and neglect, which investigators say resulted in the death of the department’s active drug dog Apollo and the serious illness of another retired drug dog Knox.

The officer, Derrick Allen Durall, is accused of not feeding and watering the animals. In a probable-cause statement filed by state Highway Patrol trooper G. L. Hendrix, Durrall had 14 weeks of training through the Missouri Police Canine Association. The Dexter Police Department provides food through Nestle in Bloomfield.

Apollo had lost 25 pounds since his last visit in September 2023, at which time the veterinarian described him as a “perfectly healthy police dog.” A necropsy determined Apollo’s death was because of “terminal starvation and dehydration.” It appeared Apollo had pneumonia, according to the probable-cause statement, but the vet explained pneumonia is common in malnourished dogs, especially during cold months.

Photographs showed that Apollo’s “ribs and vertebrates were protruding from his skin, and his eyes were sunken into his head,” the probable-cause statement said. “K9 Apollo appeared very unhealthy.”

Knox, the retired K-9, was taken to the vet for a checkup, and it was discovered he was suffering from severe heartworms and had lost 10 pounds since his last visit in October 2022.

While rare, police and dog conflicts are not new. Several cases involving police and dogs have made headlines over the years in Southeast Missouri. Here are a few:

Lawsuit filed against sheriff’s office in Stoddard County

In October, a family filed a federal lawsuit against the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office after a deputy shot its 9-year-old black Labrador mix Parker in August.

The dog, presumably spooked by a storm, ran off and ended up at a neighbor’s property about a mile away. The neighbor posted on Facebook a photo of the dog, asking if anyone knew to whom the dog belonged. A deputy, Rodger Seal, picked up the dog, drove him to the Otter Slough Conservation Area and shot the dog, allegedly at the direction of his supervising officer, Cpl. Tavis Maddox.

The Pennington family responded to the post within 30 minutes of the neighbor’s Facebook post but, by then, it was too late.

The lawsuit says the dog was not injured, dangerous, diseased or incapacitated. It claims the dog suffered for eight minutes, and was dragged on the ground by Seal before being thrown into a ditch.

The suit claims the plaintiffs’ damages include pain and suffering and violations of the Fourth and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

Attorney Russell Oliver filed a second lawsuit, this one in Missouri Court, which aims to force the sheriff’s office to release body-cam video of the officer shooting the dog. That case is set for trial Friday, May 3.

Stoddard County has no leash law for residents in unincorporated areas.

Matthews officer shoots dog during security check

Residents of Matthews said an officer acted inappropriately when he entered a house and shot a dog named Rico, who was responding to the unannounced entrance in May 2023.

The house in question was condemned, but the owners say they were working to get the home ready for a code inspector.

Susie Arnold told the Standard Democrat in Sikeston that she was sitting with the two dogs, waiting for the home’s occupant to return, when Matthews officer Austin Naeger barged in.